MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Sen. Bill Nelson’s campaign is suing a north Florida elections official in an effort to get copies of ballots that were emailed in possible violation of state law.

Nelson’s campaign filed the lawsuit against Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen on Wednesday. The lawsuit asks a judge to order Andersen to turn over records to the campaign.

Andersen has acknowledged to media outlets that he accepted 147 ballots by email even though that’s barred by state law. Andersen said the voters were displaced by Hurricane Michael, telling a Panhandle television station that anyone who objects “ought to be ashamed.”

The lawsuit seeks to get copies of the ballots that were emailed or faxed as well as any instructions telling voters they could email their ballots.

Lawyers for the Nelson for Senate campaign also filed suit in federal court Wednesday challenging a state law that allows untrained election workers to throw out a ballot if they feel the signature doesn’t match the one on file with the county’s election department.

Florida is doing a recount in three state races, including a tight battle for U.S. Senate.

