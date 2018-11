Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage girl died after she was hit by a car in Pembroke Pines.

Monday night the 15-year-old was on a bike and was struck when she tried to cross Taft Street at NW 125th Avenue. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where she died.

Police say the driver, 53-year-old Amanda Hernandez, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No word on if any charges will be filed.