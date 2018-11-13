Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Video from a Ring camera on a Northwest Miami-Dade home shows a stunning and dramatic hit-and-run crash that sounds like an explosion as a car plows in to three parked vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was injured but one of the victims tells CBS4’S Peter D’Oench that he would have lost his life had the accident happened just minutes earlier.

“If it happened ten minutes earlier, it would have killed me. Because that’s when I parked my car in the same spot,” said Jose Delanuez Sr.

The accident happened in front of his home on Saturday night on N.W. 95th St. at 25th Ave. A long skid mark on 95th St. shows where the hit-and-driver’s car went out of control.

Delanuez says his son’s red pickup truck was demolished. The mangled remains are still on the scene. He says his wife’s van was also damaged along with his white SUV and his boat was also struck.

“My wife called me from work about the accident and when I got here I saw a big disaster on the side of the house,” he said.

Thirty seconds after the crash happens, the ring cam video shows the driver who was apparently not hurt walking away from the scene.

Moments later, cars on Northwest 95th Street start to slow down and residents who are curious emerge from their homes.

In Spanish, Delanuez said, “Let me show you what happened to the parked cars. I was parked here. I usually get out of this side of the vehicle. And he would have killed me. He hit the pickup truck and the boat and my wife’s car plus the other cars including my van. I have this on camera.”

“The only thing I can say is I need that person to pay for the damage,” he said. “There is a lot of damage to this property and he hit the vehicles and walked away and he abandoned the accident. Police have pictures but no one has compensated me for the damage.”

Delanuez has a message for the suspect.

“Show your face and look at the damage you have done,” he said. “I worked too hard for this to happen and I need to be compensated.”

The hit-and-run driver has not been identified. An insurance agent on the scene was trying to trace the license tag of his vehicle to an owner.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Coloma said police are investigating this accident but there is no new information to release about the driver or any suspect information whatsoever.

Anyone with information that can help Miami-Dade Police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).