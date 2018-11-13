Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – If you’re looking for Fort Lauderdale’s best sandwich, consider these options for the best of the best as far as what delicious things can be put between two slices of bread.

We’ve rounded up Fort Lauderdale’s top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

And remember, there’s no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.

1. 925 Nuevo’s Cubano’s

Topping the list is 925 Nuevo’s Cubano’s. Located downtown at 925 N. Andrews Ave., the Cuban eatery is the highest rated sandwich spot in Fort Lauderdale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 898 reviews on Yelp.

At the local staple, which was established more than 40 years ago, sandwich options include the pepper steak, classic Cuban sandwich and the 925 Gallo, which comes with chicken, ham, lettuce, cheese, tomato, Cuban spicy red sauce, pickles, mustard, mayo and papitas.

On Oct. 5, Yelper Kristi B. wrote, “Food portions are huge; we easily could have split my husband’s Cuban sandwich for lunch! The Cuban sandwich was piled high with protein including ham and pulled pork. The bread was pressed with a garlic butter sauce that really gave the entire dish extra flavor.”

2. Riverside Market

Next up is Riverside Market, situated at 608 S.W. 12th Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 653 reviews on Yelp, the gastropub, which offers sandwiches, pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Located between the Sailboat Bend and Riverside Park neighborhoods, the family-owned and operated restaurant offers a wide selection of subs, clubs, wraps, salads and even breakfast items such as omelets. The Riverside Market also has over 550 craft beers.

The sandwiches include choices like the “I Can’t Believe I’m Not in New York” — hot pastrami on rye bread, drizzled with deli mustard. There’s even an option to create your own sandwich.

3. Myapapaya Juicery + Kitchen

Myapapaya Juicery + Kitchen, located at 1040 Bayview Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant, which offers cold-pressed juice, smoothies and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 420 reviews.

On its website, the restaurant says it serves food to “energize, nourish, purify and revive” the body, with everything made from scratch.

Enjoy the Market Fish sandwich, made of the fresh fish of the day with shredded romaine, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette and spirulina tartar sauce on grilled whole-wheat bread. Thirsty? Try the Hawaii 5 Glo juice with grapefruit, orange, lemon, aloe and pineapple. Organic salads and soups are also on offer.

Yelper Emily W. said, “I was in Fort Lauderdale for work and ended up coming here for lunch two days in a row. It was that good! There are fresh ingredients, no added or hidden sugars in the drinks or dressings and they have the most delicious portobello salad I’ve ever had!”

4. Colada

Cuban eatery Colada is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 373 Yelp reviews. Head over to 525 N. Federal Highway, Suite 400 to see for yourself.

Colada serves sandwiches, coffee, pastries, empanadas, breads and cakes. Standout sandwiches include the Havana Hangover breakfast sandwich with ham, bacon, cheese, papitas and onions; and the Midnight (aka the Medianoche), made of ham, pork, Swiss cheese, queso, pickles and mustard on sweet bread.

There’s also an option to build a frita and customize it with toppings such as maduros, avocado, fried egg and bacon.

On Oct. 24, Yelper Robert K. wrote, “I tried the Cuban Philly with plantains. It was a very nice sandwich and easy to eat. The ropa vieja was cooked nicely and tender. The maduros (plantains) were sweet and delicious.”

5. Laspada’s Original Hoagies

Then there’s Laspada’s Original Hoagies, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli at 1495 S.E. 17th St.

Choose from a menu of original hoagies, deli sandwiches and salads. All sandwiches come with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, sweet peppers, hot peppers, oil, vinegar, oregano, salt and pepper.

Have a big appetite? Try the Monster sandwich with ham, turkey and roast beef. Or go with the Mama Laspada with turkey and Genoa salami.

“I had the Monster with provolone cheese on wheat bread. I had it topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and extra hot cherry peppers. Oh yeah, it was good! One of the things I like about Laspada’s is the person making my sandwich pays attention to the toppings as they pile them on,” said Yelper Gary F.