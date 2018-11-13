Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – The staff at Miami-Dade’s election department are working around the clock to complete a machine recount of the ballots before the Thursday deadline.

Election officials say they are done with the initial recount of vote-by-mail and Election Day ballots. They are now working on Early Voting ballots.

The county got five more high-speed ballot-counting machines on Monday, bringing the total amount of high-speed machines to 14, and they expect to have machine recount done sometime Wednesday, a full day before the deadline.

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered recounts from 67 elections departments after receiving unofficial vote tallies on Saturday.

Recounts were triggered because vote totals in three of the state’s main races were separated by less than half a percentage point.

Unlike Broward County where there have been loud protests and unsubstantiated charges of fraud in the elections office, Miami-Dade County’s recount process is running like a well-oiled machine.

Miami-Dade went very blue in the general election, with Democrats taking statewide races by a margin of about 40%.

The races which are being recounted are for the US Senate race between Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum for Governor, and Matt Caldwell and Nikki Fried for Commissioner of Agriculture.

The deadline to finish the machine recount is 3 p.m. Thursday.

Once the machine recount is completed, a hand recount will be ordered if the differences in any of the races are 0.25 percentage points or below. Results for races that need hand recounts are due on November 18th. Currently, the Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races are close enough that they will need a manual recount.