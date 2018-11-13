Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re craving Chick-fil-A, you don’t have to leave your house to get it anymore. The fast-food chain is now offering delivery through a new partnership with DoorDash. Starting today, the service is available from more than 1,100 Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

To celebrate the partnership, the restaurant chain and food delivery service will be giving away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches (one per customer in participating cities) from now until Tuesday, November 20, when placing an order through DoorDash.

The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

There is a catch however. Delivery orders are only accepted within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants. Also, DoorDash charges both a delivery fee and service fee, though the company typically offers discounts for new members.