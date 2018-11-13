Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes responded Tuesday to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s tweet calling for her to be removed from her post.

Sitting at one of her tables in her office, Snipes addressed Bush’s comments.

“Yes, I did hear about the tweet… however, it is an opinion,” Snipes said.

“He did place me here, for a year and I have been reelected four times. So, but it is time to move on,” she added.

“I think I have served a purpose that I came here for, which was to provide a credible election product for our voters.”

When asked if she would finish out her term, she said, “I have not finalized that yet. I will check with my family. They will tell me what we are doing.”

“We will complete the recount. There has never been a deadline that we have missed,” Snipes said on finalizing the recount on time.

On Monday, former Bush called for Snipes’ ouster through a tweet.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Bush tweeted.

“Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts.”