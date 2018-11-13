Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The ballot battle rolls on in Broward where election workers are racing against the clock to finish sorting the ballots and recounting all the votes before Thursday’s deadline.

Tuesday morning, workers were still sorting Election Day ballots. When they finish, the will get to the vote-by-mail ballots and then they will done and the recount can begin. There are about 189,000 vote-by-mail ballots.

Each ballot is roughly five to seven pages. Each machine reads 5,000 pages per hour. So that’s roughly 950,000 pages going through 12 machines. Basically, it’ll be another long day of sorting.

They’ve been sorting ballots since 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The county’s Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes, said she’s confident they will have the results by the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline.

If counties aren’t done with their recounts by the Thursday deadline, their unofficial original results will stand. Of course, there could be lawsuits about that.

If that time line is not altered, results for races that need hand recounts are due on November 18th. Currently, the Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races are close enough that they will need a manual recount.

Even though the recount has not started in Broward, protestors on both sides are still showing up outside the Lauderhill elections department headquarters.

“I want to see that every vote, that every vote is counted legally,” said Republican supporter Philip Ang.

“At the end of the day, let them count. Whoever wins will win. May the best man win,” said Democratic supporter Herbert Waters.

There’s been an erosion of faith in the process in Broward, including accusations of fraud and other inappropriate behavior.

Without evidence, President Donald Trump and Governor Rick Scott, who is in a close race against incumbent Bill Nelson for a Senate seat, have claimed election fraud. Scott even sued Snipes over the handling of the election.

Senator Nelson wants Scott to recuse himself from the recount process.

Snipes admits there have been problems.

“There have been issues that did not go the way we wanted. So, we can call it a mistake. We can call it whatever we want,” she said.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a joint statement which read in part:

“We are actively engaged in monitoring processes for potential criminal activity. There are procedures in place to address fraud or other criminal misconduct associated with any election in Florida.”

Bondi’s office and the FDLE say they are watching closely to make sure everything goes properly.