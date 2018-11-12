Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Victims are speaking out about a mean-spirited crime on Miami Beach after 23 vehicles are vandalized overnight.

Police say their tires had been punctured.

The victims told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench that they were not insured for their losses and one of the victims was not able to go to work Monday.

Police say the crimes happened in the North beach area around 79th Street and Collins Avenue. Tires were punctured in a parking lot along Collins Avenue, along 79th street, in a nearby alleyway and underneath an apartment building.

Some victims believe their cars were targeted between 1000 pm and midnight.

Miami Beach police scoured the area for evidence and clues, also checking vehicles for fingerprints while trying to find surveillance tape of the criminals.

Rodrigo Manzanarez said all 4 tires on his KIA Sedona were punctured.

“Despite that,” he said, “We got lucky because we have no broken windows. In other cars windows were broken.”

“I feel upset,” he said. I feel upset because this is Miami Beach and we pay a lot of taxes. I feel upset because everybody is working and you have to go to work. I believe in Kharma. I believe in Kharma. If you do bad things in your life, things will come around.”

Gabriel Santini said two of the tires on his Honda CRV were punctured. He had left his vehicle in the parking lot by Collins Avenue last night and when he came back to it in the morning, he noticed the vandalism.

“What is the reason to do this?” He asked. “I am trying to find a reason. Crazy guys. What is the meaning of this? Now I have to buy two tires and insurance is not going to cover this so what can I say. I want people to take care and watch and if they see something they should call police so they can stop this. We have to live in harmony.”

Sylvia Lopez said three of the tires on her White Nissan were punctured.

“Terrific,” she said. “Now I can’t go to work today.”

“They don’t have anything better to do,” she said.

“Try not to hurt someone else,” said Lopez. “You know it hurts. You have to spend $230 for all three tires.”

The victims all hope the culprits will be caught.

“If someone sees this and I believe my car was hit along with the others around 1030 Sunday night, well you should come forward and say something,” she said.

Anyone with information that can help Miami Beach Police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).