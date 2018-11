Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is Veterans Day, a day when America honors those who’ve served in the U.S. military.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed for the holiday:

• Federal offices: Closed

• State offices: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward county offices: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

• Public schools: Closed

• Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

• Post offices: Closed

• Stock markets: Open

• Banks: Most Closed

• Tri-Rail: Normal schedule

• Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Normal schedule

• Garbage collection: Normal schedule

• Malls: Open