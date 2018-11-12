  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Craig Setzer
Filed Under:Craig Setzer, Florida, Hurricane Season, Local TV, Tropical Disturbance, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A late season tropical disturbance located east of the Northern Leeward Islands is expected to move west northwest in the coming days.

The disturbance is forecast to spread gusty squalls across parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Because of the dry air near the disturbance and the relatively high wind shear, conditions are not favorable for rapid development.

Over the next few days, the wind shear may relax enough for the disturbance to have a window of opportunity for development.

After that, a large dip in the jet stream exiting the East Coast of the US is expected to carry the disturbance out to sea away from Florida.

