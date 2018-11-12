Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To meet the state-mandated Thursday recount deadline, the Miami-Dade County’s Elections Department has gone to a 24/7 operation.

The machine recount began just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. The around-clock-operation in the county includes 60 workers, assigned to 12-hour shifts.

Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White counts with specially ordered high-speed ballot counting machines to help her in the process.

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered recounts from 67 elections departments after receiving unofficial vote tallies on Saturday.

Recounts were triggered because vote totals in three of the state’s main races were separated by less than half a percentage point.

Unlike Broward County where there have been loud protests and unsubstantiated charges of fraud in the elections office, Miami-Dade County’s recount process is running like a well-oiled machine.

The observation room is occupied by a few reporters, representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties, and other election watchers.

“We are just here to observe as a non-partisan organization and just making sure everything is going on the way it should be,” said Rachel Federgreen of the League of Women Voters. “We were worried it might be like watching paint dry, and so far it has been,” Federgreen said, laughing.

Miami-Dade went very blue in the general election, with Democrats taking statewide races by a margin of about 40%.

The races which are being recounted are for the US Senate race between Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum for governor, and Matt Caldwell and Nikki Fried for commissioner of agriculture.

Once the machine recount is completed, a hand recount will be ordered if the differences in any of the races are 0.25 percentage points or below.

The deadline to finish the recount is 3 p.m. Thursday.