Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) – A drunken man reportedly bit off another man’s fingertip at a campsite in Big Pine Key.

The victim and his wife had a campsite next to 54-year-old Aurelio Rodriguez at Bahia Honda State Park. They told deputies that on Friday night, they brought a bottle of tequila to share with Rodriguez but he had already been drinking.

Rodriguez fell and the victim tried to lift him but couldn’t. When he tried one last time to lift him, Rodriguez reportedly bit the man’s finger.

A deputy found Rodriguez’s face covered in blood. Paramedics found the missing fingertip but doctors couldn’t reattach it.

Rodriguez is charged with aggravated battery.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)