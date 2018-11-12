Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Elections workers were hard at work sorting ballots throughout the night, operating on 12-hour shifts at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office.

First, they need to sort the ballots before they begin the machine recounts.

They started that process at 11:30 AM Sunday, after a four-hour delay due to a problem with one of the machines.

The office began with ten machines and brought in two more around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. they had sorted the Early Voting ballots and then moved on to the Election Day ballots.

Not only are they recounting the votes for Senator, Governor, and Agricultural Commissioner, but also four local Broward races that fell under the half of one percentage point threshold.

The Elections Office expects to be done with the sorting by Monday evening.

The deadline for the recounts is Thursday at 3 p.m.

Representative Ted Deutch has scheduled a press conference for 8:45 a.m. Monday with more information.