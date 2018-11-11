Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GREEN BAY (CBSMiami) – Answering touchdowns with field goals doesn’t take you down the path to victory.

Dolphins rookie kicker Jason Sanders had a busy afternoon, but so did Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers Pro Bowler threw for 199 yards and two scores as Green Bay took down the Dolphins 31-12 on a chilly Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Sanders was just as efficient for Miami, accounting for all of the Dolphins points on the not-quite frozen tundra.

His afternoon would’ve been perfect if not for a kickoff that went out of bounds early in the third quarter.

It came right after Sanders made his fourth field goal to make the score 14-12. Green Bay took advantage of the field position gift and marched 60 yards in just 2:10 to push their lead back up to nine.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Miami.

An Osweiler interception and quick Rodgers TD pass would put the Packers up 28-12 a little more than two minutes later, all put sealing the victory for Green Bay.

One positive in the loss was Miami’s special teams, which excelled in one particular area of the game.

Darren Rizzi’s unit blocked a punt, recovered a Packers fumble after a Miami punt and pulled off a fake punt to convert on fourth down.

Leonte Carroo was a big part of each play, recovering the ball after the blocked punt, recovering the fumble on the kickoff and picking up 14 yards on the fake punt.

The Packers got some payback though, converting their own fake punt early in the fourth quarter while holding a 28-12 lead.

Green Bay’s defense made the afternoon a miserable one for Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler, forcing him into two turnovers and sacking him six times. Three of those sacks came on consecutive plays as Miami tried to come back during the fourth quarter.

RUN PACK RUN

That’s exactly what Green Bay did on Sunday. They ran all over the Dolphins defense, to the tune of 195 yards on 25 carries.

That’s a hefty average of 7.8 yards per run.

Aaron Jones led the way for the Pack, rushing for 145 yards and two scores.

SANDERS FGs

Miami’s rookie has quietly been one of the more consistent kickers in the league this season.

Sanders hit all four of his field goals in Green Bay, from 37, 25, 47 and 40 yards.

He has made 15 of his 16 field goal tries and converted on 20 of 21 extra points.

ANOTHER GORE MILESTONE

On a 9-yard run in the first quarter Sunday, Frank Gore surpassed 500 rushing yards this season. It’s the 14th consecutive year he’s accomplished the feat, setting a new NFL record.

Gore had been tied with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton at 13 seasons. He finished the day with 90 yards on 13 carries, and two catches for 12 yards.

MORE INJURIES

Bobby McCain suffered his second head injury in as many weeks after a blindside block by Packers rookie wideout Equanimeous St. Brown on the first possession of the third quarter. He left the game and did not return, but did walk off the field under his own power.

Speedster Jakeem Grant came up lame on a short crossing route, suffering a non-contact lower leg injury. He limped towards the Dolphins sideline before eventually leaving the field on a cart.

A short time later, DeVante Parker went to the locker room with a shoulder injury.