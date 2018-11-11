  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Election Recount, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Joe Geller, Midterm Election, Politics

Many of us lived through the recount in 2000 and it got wild.

One figure in the midst of what came to be known as the Brooks Brothers riot at Miami Dade elections headquarters was Joe Geller.

The State Representative joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss what happened in 2000 and why he’s involved in this impending recount as well.

Guest: State Representative Joe Geller, District 100

