Many of us lived through the recount in 2000 and it got wild.
One figure in the midst of what came to be known as the Brooks Brothers riot at Miami Dade elections headquarters was Joe Geller.
The State Representative joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss what happened in 2000 and why he’s involved in this impending recount as well.
Guest: State Representative Joe Geller, District 100
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."