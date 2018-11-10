Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Elections Officials let CBS4 News inside and behind the scenes of the county’s elections headquarters in Doral.

On Saturday Nov. 10, the Florida Secretary of State ordered a statewide machine recount for three races: governor, senator and commissioner of agriculture.

With a record turnout of over 813-thousand ballots in Miami-Dade, elections staff will be working around the clock, using every square inch of their building to make sure all ballots are accounted for by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.

“I’ve added the equipment we used for early voting and for elction day so we can pick up productivity,” said Christina White, the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

The elections office also rented additional machines that are expected to arrive Monday.

“Show us what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like,” protesters chanted outside the elections headquarters.

About 50 protestors showed up outside early Saturday. Many of them were supporters of the Democrat nominee for governor Andrew Gillum. They held up signs reading, “deliver every ballot.”

And while the recount is going to take time, protestors told CBS4’s Amber Diaz they showed up with a purpose.

“I just want to make sure that the people doing the good work, and are making sure that they’re making every effort to count every single vote,” said Marybeth Prusher.