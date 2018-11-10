Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The Broward Supervisor of Elections office will begin recounting votes Sunday at 7am.

The Florida Secretary of State has ordered machine recounts in three statewide races. The Broward Supervisor of Elections has determined four races will be recounted.

The deadline to hand over the recounted results to the state is Thursday, November 15.

Outside the elections office in Lauderhill, one group supporting Andrew Gillum, who ran for governor, reacted to the news positively and made a chant saying “recount” over and over again.

The Supervisor of Elections Office in Broward announced Saturday it had made the deadline to turn over preliminary results to the state.

Moments before the office transmitted results, the canvassing board reviewed more provisional ballots.

The office has faced criticism similar to previous elections. This time, Governor Scott sued the the supervisor, Dr Brenda Snipes, over her handling of the election and for access to public records.

After a mandatory hearing, the judge ruled the office must hand over the records to the Scott campaign by Friday night. However, the campaign had trouble accessing the data that was given to them.

Snipes attorney said they received all the public records requested.

“They received data but did not understand how to read the data. While that’s not a part of the public records request, we sat down this morning for about an hour and a half and explained the data to them,” Eugene Pettis said.

Representative Matt Gaetz was outside the elections office Saturday to express what he wants to see happen.

“We don’t want this to be a partisan outcome but we want to count every legitimate ballot, not the ballots that are showing up at the dark of night,” Gaetz said.

The office is still accepting ballots from voters overseas and the military until next Friday. This is standard statewide.