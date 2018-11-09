  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cruise ship, Local TV, Miami, Port Miami, Symphony of the Seas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The world’s largest cruise ship sailed into Miami for the first time Friday.

symphony of the seas Worlds Largest Cruise Ship Makes Miami Debut

Symphony of the Seas docked at Port Miami (CBS4)

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas pulled into Royal Caribbean International’s newly opened, state-of-the-art Terminal A, its new year-round home.

The ship can hold 6,680 guests and cost more than $1 billion dollars to build.

It is the 25th ship in Royal’s fleet and the fourth Oasis-class ship, joining Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, and Harmony of the Seas.

Features include the Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story waterslide, which is the tallest on any cruise ship. There’s also two FlowRider surf simulators, twin rock-climbing walls, standing 40 feet tall, a zip line nine decks high and extending more than 80 feet across an open-air atrium, a revamped boardwalk area with a new bar, and candy and ice cream shop. The ship also boasts Royal’s first New England-style seafood restaurant, with Hooked Seafood located in the ship’s Solarium; and a brand new original show, “Flight,” a satire of the history of the air travel industry.

The vessel will begin year-round, week-long sailings to the Caribbean out of Miami starting Nov. 17.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s