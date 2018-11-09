Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The world’s largest cruise ship sailed into Miami for the first time Friday.

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas pulled into Royal Caribbean International’s newly opened, state-of-the-art Terminal A, its new year-round home.

The ship can hold 6,680 guests and cost more than $1 billion dollars to build.

It is the 25th ship in Royal’s fleet and the fourth Oasis-class ship, joining Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, and Harmony of the Seas.

Features include the Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story waterslide, which is the tallest on any cruise ship. There’s also two FlowRider surf simulators, twin rock-climbing walls, standing 40 feet tall, a zip line nine decks high and extending more than 80 feet across an open-air atrium, a revamped boardwalk area with a new bar, and candy and ice cream shop. The ship also boasts Royal’s first New England-style seafood restaurant, with Hooked Seafood located in the ship’s Solarium; and a brand new original show, “Flight,” a satire of the history of the air travel industry.

The vessel will begin year-round, week-long sailings to the Caribbean out of Miami starting Nov. 17.