MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating after two men were found dead after an accident involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.

Miami Gardens Police say they got the call just before midnight.

It started in Opa-locka, where a man told police he saw two men trying to steal his dirt bike. They fought and shots were fired. It’s unclear who fired those shots.

Police say the two men drove off on the bike and the owner followed in his car until they reached 151st Street and 24th Avenue.

There was an accident and the car struck the two men.

One died on the scene. The other was found dead near a home a short distance away.

Alicia Brown said of the victims was her 18-year-old nephew.

“His mother is just overwhelmed right now because that was her only son,” Brown said. “This is something that she’s not going to live down.”

The other victim, she said, was also a young man.

Police are questioning the driver of the car. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation which is ongoing.