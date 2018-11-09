We South Floridians are spoiled with a great variety of indulgent sweets: Pastelitos? Too Easy. Cupcakes? Done it, like any trendy foodie pro. Ice cream? It’s a necessary body coolant from June through August. But with some classic confections, such as an authentic bakery-made doughnut, you’re bound to be left like a Homer (Simpson) on the hunt. You need not “d’oh!” in despair though, here are some rare gems bringing things back to a hole-y order.

Mojo Donuts

7906 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

(954) 983-6631

and

8870 Bird Road #13

Miami, Fl. 33165

(305) 223-MOJO

www.mojodonuts.com A welcomed addition in 2013 for those on a due-south doughnut hunt, Mojo Donuts specializes in gourmet doughnuts. Flavors range from classic cake and glazed varieties through an expected guava and cheese style to the more adventurous and popular log cabin maple bacon bar. As an affordable trip for your taste buds, doughnuts are priced under $2 each and in addition to standard mainstays, flavors of the day change – you guessed it – daily.

Dandee Donuts

102 N. 28th Ave.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 929-1118

www.dandeedonuts.com With a history that spans nearly three decades, the team behind Dandee Donuts cements its place in the doughnut game by adding the option of a full breakfast, lunch and the largest variety – over 50 types of doughnuts – for the win. Dandee's also boasts a price-friendly doughnut experience, as from the plainest cake doughnut to the fanciest crullers, fritters and twists receive the same under-$2 price.

Donut Divas

2633 N.W. 20th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(786) 488-2709

www.donutdivas.com

You may not see a Donut Divas store in your local mall, but you may see it partying at the SoBe Wine and Food Festival or at a White Hot Heat event or even at your cousin’s wedding. The Divas operates as a catering service without a retail location, so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope you’ll catch the Divas making mini doughnuts topped with chocolate and powdered sugar, funnel cakes, candied apples and other youth fair-like confections.

Grampa’s Bakery and Restaurant

17 SW First St.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-923-2163

www.grampasbakery.com Family-owned and -operated since 1957, Grampa's Bakery and Restaurant in Dania Beach has been serving homemade American food for more than 50 years. The desserts are to die for and include almost any type of cookie, cake, pie, bread and plenty of delicious doughnuts. All baking is done fresh, on the premises daily using old-fashioned equipment and from-scratch mix, just as it's been done since the place opened.

