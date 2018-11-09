Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a father-and-son team in a Miami Beach home invasion and are currently searching for a third suspect.

The home invasion took place Wednesday, October 24 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said the victim entered his home with an acquaintance who later turned out to be one of the robbers.

The victim’s acquaintance was identified by police as 19-year-old Edward Perez.

Police said that once inside the residence, Perez opened the front door to let his father, Eduardo Perez, 43, and the other suspect inside.

The men pointed a gun at the victim, who fought back against the intruders, police said.

The three men proceeded to beat the victim, attempted to put handcuffs on him and then tried to strangle him with a belt, according to authorities.

The armed robbers were able to get away with a safe containing $2,000 in cash, as well as, prescription medication.

The third suspect was described by police as a male, 6′ tall, 200 pounds, and possibly between 40 and 50 years old.

Edward and Eduardo face charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.