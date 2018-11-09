Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New information has surfaced regarding confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on Friday.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a stack of records regarding the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

One of the documents says school officials were warned by a student that Cruz had thought about shooting up the school, many months before the day of the shooting on February 14 of 2018.

A female student says her statement to school administrators regarding Cruz led to his dismissal from school.

In her statement, the girl says she first met Cruz at a Walmart with her boyfriend.

She told investigators he looked disheveled and jittery–and overheard him telling her boyfriend he was looking for something. Later, she found out he was looking for a gun.

About three weeks later, the girl says Cruz warned her boyfriend not to attend school the next day because he was going to shoot it up.

According to our news partner at the Miami Herald, her boyfriend’s dad who they interviewed on Friday, says his younger son reported the threat to the school who reassured him it was being taken care of.

The girl said Cruz was later expelled.

Broward County Public Schools declined to comment on the student’s statement.

Cruz is accused of killing 17 students and educators.

It was the worst mass shooting at a school in Florida history.