WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/NSF) – A Broward judge has ruled in favor of Gov. Rick Scott and says Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes must “allow immediate” viewing and copying of records that have been requested.

The judge added that it must be completed by 7 p.m.

The lawsuit in Broward filed against Snipes claimed that her office was withholding crucial voter information and has blocked access to the office. At the emergency hearing on Friday, Scott’s lawyers said this was a “simple” case about access to Broward ballots. It’s not about how votes are counted or inspecting ballots.

“This information Supervisor of Elections should have already compiled and saved,” he added, “It should take 10 minutes to do.”

An attorney for Snipes said she, “never told them she wouldn’t provide the information.” Snipe’s attorney noted that the records request was made just 26 hours before and the information requested was “fundamental to count the vote.”

Snipes attorney added that the Scott didn’t believe Snipes was moving fast enough to finish the vote tabulation.

Scott has filed a second lawsuit against Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, accuses her of refusing to allow Scott’s representatives to personally witness the ballot counting. The suit also accuses Bucher of keeping the county canvassing board from performing its duties.

