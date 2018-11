Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every week, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

CBS4 and the Florida Panthers are proud to tell the stories of those special veterans in South Florida.

Since Sunday is Veterans Day, here are some of the veterans honored over the past year.

CBS4 and the Florida Panthers thank them for their service.