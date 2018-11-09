Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — After announcing late Thursday that his campaign has filed lawsuits against elections supervisors in Broward and Palm Beach counties, Republican Gov. Rick Scott held a 15,074-vote lead Friday morning in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, according to numbers posted on the state Division of Elections website.

With 8,174,460 votes tallied, Scott had 4,094,767 to 4,079,693 for Nelson as of 7 a.m. Friday.

That narrow margin, 50.09 percent to 49.91 percent, would trigger an automatic recount.

Counties have until noon Saturday to submit unofficial results to the state Division of Elections.

Scott held a news conference Thursday night to announce that his campaign has filed lawsuits over the way Broward and Palm Beach elections supervisors are handling the ballot-counting process.

During that news conference, he lashed saying both elections supervisors are “incompetent” and part of an effort to “thwart the will of the people,” as the margin of his apparent U.S. Senate victory narrows and will likely require a recount.

The lawsuit in Broward, against Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, seeks an immediate hearing, contends her office continues to withhold crucial voter information and has blocked access to the office.

The second lawsuit against Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, accuses her of refusing to allow Scott’s representatives to personally witness the ballot counting. The suit also accuses Bucher of keeping the county canvassing board from performing its duties.

