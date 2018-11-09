Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coconut Creek man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend has now been charged in her murder in Miami Lakes.

On Thursday, police were called to the apartment of Jenny Koonoolal-Jagdeo, 32, after a neighbor called to report that her front door was open and there was the body of a man on the floor.

Arriving officers found the body of Michael Tarulli, 26, just inside the entrance of the apartment, he had been shot multiple times.

They then entered the apartment and found Koonoolal-Jagdeo’s body. She had also been shot multiple times.

A neighbor told investigators around 7:30 a.m. he saw a man sitting on the steps in front of Koonoolal-Jagdeo’s apartment. Another neighbor, the one who called 911, said he heard approximately 10 gunshots around the same time but did not call the police right away. He said it wasn’t until he found the open door and the body that he called.

Miami-Dade police noted that their officers had gone to Koonoolal-Jagdeo’s apartment the night before after she complained that someone was banging on her door. She told the officers that her ex, 27-year-old Thales Ferreira, had been stalking her.

Police reviewed the apartment complex’s surveillance video and saw a man, matching the description given by neighbors, arrive in a small black SUV. He then walks towards Koonoolal-Jagdeo’s apartment. A short time later he walks back to the SUV, gets in, and drives off.

Investigators said a man had contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office to say that Ferreira had taken his gun Wednesday night. The man said when Ferreira returned on Thursday, he said he “did something bad,” according to the arrest report.

When the man asked if he had killed someone, Ferreira reportedly replied: “yes, I killed someone.”

Investigators also learned that Ferreira had bought an airline ticket to Brazil which departed from Miami International Aiport on Thursday just after 6 p.m.

Ferreira was arrested while attempting to board the flight. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.