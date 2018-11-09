Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Three days after the election, it’s another day counting ballots in Broward County.

On Friday, the Broward canvassing board will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss more than 200 provisional ballots from early voting and Election Day that may be added to the count. So far, those ballots have not been tabulated.

Provisional ballots include voters who didn’t have the proper ID when they went to vote, went to the wrong precinct, didn’t sign their ballot, were not registered to vote or had voted already.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade’s canvassing board went over 971 provisional ballots and accepted 207 of them.

Gov. Rick Scott, who leads incumbent Senator Bill Nelson in the race for his Senate seat, has filed lawsuits against the Supervisor of Elections in both Broward and Palm Beach counties over the way they are handling the ballot-counting process.

During a news conference Thursday, Scott lashed out at both elections supervisors, calling them “unethical liberals,” “incompetent,” and part of an effort to “thwart the will of the people.”

The Senate race, along with the state’s gubernatorial race and agriculture commissioner race, may undergo a mandatory recount if their vote margins remain .05 percent or less when the final tallies are completed.

RELATED STORY: HOW FLORIDA RECOUNTS WORK

Counties have until Saturday to turn in their first set of unofficial returns. If the vote margin remains under the half percentage point for any of the three races in question, Secretary of State Ken Detzner is required to order the recount.

A recount must be conducted before noon November 18th, when the official returns are due from each county canvassing board.

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission — comprised of Scott and two Cabinet members — is slated to meet 9 a.m. November 20th to certify the election results.