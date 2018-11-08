Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE BUENA VISTA (CBSMiami) — Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando officially kicks off the 2018 holiday season Thursday night with a special live stream of “A Frozen Holiday Wish.”

Disney Christmas celebrations are a beloved tradition for families across America and the Disney holiday season gets underway with this sparkling castle-lighting event at Magic Kingdom Park.

“A Frozen Holiday Wish” stars the royal sisters Anna and Elsa from the blockbuster Disney animated film, “Frozen.” Queen Elsa uses her magical powers to transform Cinderella Castle into a glimmering ice palace.

The 30-minute live stream of “A Frozen Holiday Wish” begins at 6:10 p.m. EST and can be seen right here on CBSMIAMI.COM on the video player above.