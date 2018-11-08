  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Broward, Elections, Florida, Local TV, Mail-in-ballot, Miami-Dade, South Florida, Vote By Mail

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You mailed in your vote-by-mail ballot and want to make sure your vote counted?

Worry no more!

Miami-Dade County residents can click here to check the status of their mail ballot on this link:

Broward residents should click here to check the status of theirs.

Live in another part of the state? All you have to do is click here to check your status on the Florida Department of State’s website.

Don’t have a computer? No worries!

If you live in Miami-Dade, you can pick up your phone and dial 305-499-8444 to confirm that your ballot was received. Broward residents should call 954-357-7055.

