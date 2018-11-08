Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As several Florida races continue moving towards election recounts, the closest one is for Commissioner of Agriculture.

As of Thursday afternoon, Democrat Nikki Fried moved ahead of Republican Matt Caldwell by 575 votes, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

That gives Fried 50% of the vote and Caldwell 49.9%.

Caldwell had previously declared victory on Election Night.

“Since the first returns came in on election night, we have said that seeing through this process to the end, ensuring every vote is counted so the voices of Floridians are heard, and their will is respected—is the top priority,” Fried said in a statement released Thursday. “We’re confident that by Saturday, when final results are certified, our lead will have grown, and the voters’ choice in the race for Agriculture Commissioner will be clear.”

Votes continue to be counted and counties across the state are preparing for the recount process.

If the race reaches a difference of 0.5 percent, it automatically triggers a statewide machine recount.

If it goes within .25 percent, it triggers a manual recount.