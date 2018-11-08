Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ahead of Veterans Day, two former men of arms were honored by the Miami-Dade County Commission on Thursday morning.

World War II veteran Robert White, who is 95-years young was part of Operation D-Day, when allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

“Would I do it all over again? No.hahahahahahah,” White said.

This decorated veteran’s humor is just as sharp as his mind.

“My IQ was a 15 so they threw me out.”

White is a recipient of many decorations and citations for his service, including the American Theatre Ribbon, the American Defense Service Medal, Purple Heart, and the WWII Victory Medal.

A proclamation was also issued to United States Army Captain Paul Amato, a Purple Heart recipient and member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Veterans.

“Needless to say it’s the medal the award hat no one really wants but once you receive it you’re proud of it that you’ve shed blood for this country,” Amato said.

The United States Southern Command’s color guard conducted a presentation of colors ceremony during the meeting.

In honor of Veterans Day, city commissioner Jose Pepe Diaz named Miami-Dade a Purple Heart county.

“To us, it’s a great honor and I know to my colleagues and to the mayor it’s an incredible feat today,” Diaz said.

These men shared their stories remembering war times where there was no food, water or shelter.

It’s a time in their lives they’ll never forget but wanted to share with people today.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Miami-Dade County is home to over 50,000 veterans.