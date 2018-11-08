Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving a man and a woman in Miami Lakes.

The man and a woman were found dead Thursday morning at an apartment complex near Main Street, police said.

Responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units pronounced them dead at the scene.

Images from Chopper4 showed several police units, rescue units and an area covered with a yellow tarp at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the deaths.

No additional details were immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.