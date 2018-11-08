Filed Under:Death Investigation, Local TV, Miami Lakes, Miami-Dade Police Department, South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation involving a man and a woman in Miami Lakes.

The man and a woman were found dead Thursday morning at an apartment complex near Main Street, police said.

Responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units pronounced them dead at the scene.

Images from Chopper4 showed several police units, rescue units and an area covered with a yellow tarp at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the deaths.

No additional details were immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s