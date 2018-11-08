  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Boynton Beach man who pushed his grandmother to the floor and cut a young child on the lip with a knife reportedly told police “the devil” made him do it.

Police say it began when Ricardo Dor, 24, got into an argument with his grandmother over a television remote control.

Investigators say Dor pushed his grandmother to the floor, chased his pregnant cousin and then used a kitchen knife to slash through a window screen, cutting the lip of a three-year-old child standing on a couch. Dor told police he snapped because people in the house were mean to him.
|
Dor is charged with aggravated child abuse, battery on a person over 65 and domestic battery on a pregnant person.

