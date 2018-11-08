Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT. LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who they say tried to abduct three young girls on their way to school.

It happened Wednesday, Nov. 7th, just before 7:30 a.m.

The girls were walking to Village Elementary, at 2100 NW 79th Avenue, when they were approached by a man in a car.

The girls told police the man, who was driving an older model greenish-blue Honda Civic, asked them if they needed a ride. When they said no, he then asked them to get in his car.

When they refused, he drove off.

The girls said the man appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, had black hair and a short beard.

A security camera in the area captured the man’s car which damage on the rear driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sunrise police at (954) 764-4357.