TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – As ballots continue to be counted across the state, the outcome of at least three races hang in the balance.

Under state law, a recount is required when candidates are within one-half point when all the votes are counted.

If it reaches .5 percent, it automatically triggers a statewide machine recount. If it goes within .25, it triggers a manual recount.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, in the Governor’s race, Republican Ron DeSantis had 49.65 percent of the vote compared to Andrew Gillum’s 49.13 percent. This race is .02 away from the machine recount threshold.

In a Senate race, Republican Rick Scott had 50.13 percent of the vote compared to Democrat Bill Nelson’s 49.87 percent. This race is .01 percent away from triggering a manual recount.

Nelson wants to proceed with a recount.

In a statement from Nelson’s office, the longtime incumbent said Scott prematurely declared victory in the race based on a Fox News report. Nelson has not conceded. His campaign says it’s preparing for a recount and will have observers in every one of the state’s 67 counties to monitor the process.

In the race for Agriculture Commissioner, Republican Mike Caldwell had 50.03 percent of the vote versus Democrat Nikki Fried’s 49.97 percent. If the numbers hold, there’s a difference of .06 which would call for a manual recount.

In Broward County, vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day were still being counted.

Also on Thursday, canvassing boards will meet to approve or revoke provisional ballots.

Canvassing will begin at 4 p.m. at the Miami-Dade Elections Department headquarters in Doral and at 5 p.m. Broward’s Election Department headquarters in Lauderhill.

Voters can check to see if their vote-by-mail ballot was accepted by going to their county elections department website and checking its status. If it is not showing ‘received’ you need to follow up with your elections office.

If you filed a provisional ballot on Election Day you can attend the meeting of the canvassing board and provide proof so your vote should be counted.

Counties have until Saturday to turn in their first set of unofficial returns. If the margin remains under 0.5 percent at that point, then Secretary of State Ken Detzner is required to order the recount.

A recount must be conducted before noon November 18th, when the official returns are due from each county canvassing board.

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission — comprised of Scott and two Cabinet members — is slated to meet 9 a.m. November 20th to certify the election results.

Florida was the scene of a monumental recount battle in 2000 that pitted scores of lawyers against each other in the presidential race. George W. Bush won the presidency by 537 Florida votes over Al Gore after the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declared an end to the counting.

