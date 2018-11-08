Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The vote counting continued at the Broward tabulation center in Lauderhill Thursday, two days after the polls closed for the midterm elections.

Because it is a democrat rich county and there are several close races, a lot of eyes are focused on Broward.

Elections Supervisor Dr. Brenda Snipes says record turnout of close to 700,000 People and a five-page ballot have contributed to tabulation delays but she believes all votes will be counted by late Thursday.

After an online outreach to voters who cast provisional ballots to make sure their votes counted, a line formed at the tabulation center Thursday.

Deanna Christensen was part of the line.

She said she had signature issues when she voted and noticed her vote wasn’t included in the tabulation.

“I am a woman and there are many issues important to me and my son in this election,” she said.

The Broward County canvassing board met Thursday to review Provisional ballots, which are ballots with signature or polling place issues.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the canvassing board at the Broward Elections Office announced they are going over 205 provisional ballots.

Of those 205 ballots, 30 are from voters who have voted twice.

Those totals will be added to the numbers. The final Broward count is expected to have an impact on several key races, most notably the tight U.S. Senate contest between incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican governor Rick Scott.

Area Democratic congressman Ted Deutch visited the tabulation center and urged everyone to be patient.

“If you look at the numbers it could have an impact,” he said. “But what’s most important is that every vote is recorded.”