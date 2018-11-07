Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Wilton Manors is now the first city in the state to have an all-LGBT city commission.

Scott Newton, the last straight member of the commission, lost his re-election bid on Tuesday, finishing third in a four-candidate race to fill two spots on the commission.

Commissioner Justin Flippen was elected mayor and the outgoing mayor, Gary Resnick, won a commission seat. Newcomer Paul Rolli won the second commission seat. Two other commissioners — Julie Carson and Tom Green — are in the middle of their terms.

Victory Fund, which works to increase the number of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender elected officials, urged Wilton Manors residents to make history with their votes.

