(CBS) — The holiday season is almost here, and that means TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” will be airing soon on CBS. The network has released its holiday TV special schedule, featuring old favorites as well as a new Garth Brooks music special.

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WFOR-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access. It all kicks off on Thanksgiving.

Thursday, November 22, 2018

The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS

9 a.m.

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 58th year, the special, to be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, will feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City. Performers during the parade will include the casts of the Broadway hit musical “Dear Evan Hanson” and newcomer “King Kong.” Dropping by the parade to talk with Frazier and Knight are actors from popular CBS series, including Erich Bergen from “Madam Secretary,” Joe Regalbuto from “Murphy Brown” and Sela Ward from “FBI.”

*****

Friday, November 23, 2018

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 24, 2018

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 2, 2018

Garth: Live At Notre Dame!

8 p.m.

The broadcast will capture Garth Brooks while he stages the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana. This unique concert experience gives viewers a front row seat to Garth Brooks’ electrifying performance.

*****

Friday, December 14, 2018

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Pioneer Women” (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons’ League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex – the men or the women – had it harder living in a bygone era.

The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!

9 p.m.

The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Dick Van Dyke’s best episodes. In “Where Did I Come From” (first presented on Jan. 3, 1961), 6-year-old Richie asks his parents the inevitable “where did I come from?” question, and they recall the days before his birth. In “Never Bathe on Saturday” (initially presented on March 31, 1965) the Petries’ romantic second honeymoon becomes a disaster when Laura’s toe gets caught in a bath spout.

*****

Friday, December 21, 2018

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

8 p.m.

This star-studded holiday special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue. For two decades, the special has told inspirational stories of adoptive families, enhanced by performances by popular musical artists. This year’s performers will be announced at a later date.

*****

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.

Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and “Hamilton” co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 41 years ago.