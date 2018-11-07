Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It may be the day after Election Day but at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill the work continues.

On Wednesday, election workers were still counting vote-by-mail ballots citing a large number of that they received on Election Day.

“Large counties in the state of Florida are still counting,” said Broward Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes who added its process. “We want to put this election to bed just like everyone wants to know the final outcome. But we don’t want to make any errors in haste.”

The voting process went smoothly Tuesday afternoon but hit a speed bump in the evening.

Seven precincts in the county had problems electronically submitting their results. Dr. Snipes said they don’t know what caused the problem.

“We have not been able to determine that yet because we haven’t talked to the workers. Once we talk to them and find out what they think may have happened, then that will give us something to go on. So right now, we can’t say we changed this procedure, changed that procedure,” said Snipes.

The results from those precincts were put on jump drives and driven back to election headquarters. They were all in by around midnight.

Out of 577 polling places in Broward, the seven in question were in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Coconut Creek.

CBS4 asked Dr. Snipes exactly which locations they were but she declined to answer. She said they hope to have the remainder of the vote-by-mail ballots tallied by the end the day. When asked if she thought they could affect any races, she replied at this point she couldn’t say.