WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump called out several GOP candidates that lost their respective races during a contentious press conference on Wednesday.

The conference has been well publicized due to an exchange between Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Among the candidates named by Trump was South Florida’s Carlos Curbelo.

“You had some [candidates] that decided to let us stay away, they did very poorly [on Election Day],” Trump said. “I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad, but I feel just fine about it.”

He then named Curbelo and several other Republicans that lost their races on Tuesday, saying they “didn’t want the embrace” of his support.