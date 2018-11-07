Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite Governor Rick Scott declaring victory, the Senate race is too close to call as of early Wednesday morning and is heading to a recount, according to Senator Bill Nelson’s office.

Unofficial results show Nelson narrowly trailing Scott by a little more than just 34,500 votes out of a total of 8.1 million ballots cast. That’s less than a one-half percentage point difference.

State law requires a recount when candidates are within one-half point.

“We are proceeding to a recount,” Nelson said Wednesday morning in a brief statement.

Tuesday night there was early optimism that Nelson would cruise to a fourth term in Congress. But just after midnight his former chief of staff announce there was no clear path to victory.

“The Senate race has been called for Rick Scott. This is not the outcome he campaigned for, he will speak tomorrow to thank everyone who rallied for his cause,” said Pete Mitchell.

As the votes were still being tallied, Scott prematurely claimed victory after Fox News had called him the winner, according to the Nelson campaign.

Nelson issued a brief statement saying the results up to that point were disappointing and that he would wait until Wednesday before issuing a full statement.

The tally in the race continued closing into the predawn hours and inched close enough to trigger a recount at about 3:15 a.m. As of now, Scott’s lead is just 0.4 percent or 34,537 votes.

A recount order from Secretary of State Ken Detzner would require all 67 county supervisors of election to recheck the total tally.

The recount happens in front of the public. Such a recount would involve running ballots through tabulating machines to determine the accuracy of the vote totals, according to state law. They would check to make sure the machines are accurate and then re-run all the machines to see if the results match up.

The Nelson campaign said Wednesday it intends to have observers in all counties watching for any irregularities, mistakes or “unusual partisan activities.” The campaign also plans to contact voters whose ballots were not counted due to a lack of ID or a matching address.

If the vote difference after the recount goes to .25 or less, the entire state heads into a manual recount. That would be a huge undertaking, never seen before.

A statewide recount was held for the infamous 2000 election. In that case, though, the recount was only of undervotes – votes were the ballot indicated someone didn’t vote.