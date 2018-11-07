Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite Governor Rick Scott declaring victory, the Senate race is too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, according to CBS News.

Scott is leading Senator Bill Nelson by less than half a percentage point, 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent, will nearly all the votes counted. If that number sticks it would trigger a mandatory recount.

The recount order would come from Secretary of State Ken Detzner in Tallahassee.

If ordered to move forward, the recount happens in front of the public. Campaigns will send lawyers to observe as well. This would be a machine recount. They would check to make sure the machines are accurate and then re-run all the machines to see if the results match up.

If the vote difference after the recount goes to .25 or less, the entire state heads into a manual recount. That would be a huge undertaking, never seen before.

A statewide recount was held for the infamous 2000 election. In that case, though, the recount was only of undervotes – votes were the ballot indicated someone didn’t vote.

Nelson could concede and make a request the recount not take place. At which point the election would be certified by the end of next week.