ELECTION RESULTSState, Local, County, Courts, Amendments
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMCBS This Morning
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Nelson, Campaign 2018, Local TV, Rick Scott, Senate Race

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite Governor Rick Scott declaring victory, the Senate race is too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, according to CBS News.

Scott is leading Senator Bill Nelson by less than half a percentage point, 50.2 percent to 49.8 percent, will nearly all the votes counted. If that number sticks it would trigger a mandatory recount.

The recount order would come from Secretary of State Ken Detzner in Tallahassee.

If ordered to move forward, the recount happens in front of the public. Campaigns will send lawyers to observe as well. This would be a machine recount. They would check to make sure the machines are accurate and then re-run all the machines to see if the results match up.

If the vote difference after the recount goes to .25 or less, the entire state heads into a manual recount. That would be a huge undertaking, never seen before.

A statewide recount was held for the infamous 2000 election. In that case, though, the recount was only of undervotes – votes were the ballot indicated someone didn’t vote.

Nelson could concede and make a request the recount not take place. At which point the election would be certified by the end of next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s