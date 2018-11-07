Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Relief efforts are still ongoing in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

South Florida students are doing their part to help the Florida Panhandle.

It’s been nearly a month since the powerful Category Four storm made landfall.

On Wednesday, more than 500 boxes were loaded into a truck at iPrep Academy in Miami.

Those boxes are filled with school supplies.

Everything from crayons, paper, notebooks, pens and pencils to backpacks and clothing, all heading north.

Students and faculty came together to try and bring a sense of normalcy back to the area.

“Those teachers, families and students in the Panhandle have gone through such a devastating loss,” said Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Calvalho. “This is our way of saying ‘we are with you, we love you, you are our brothers and sisters.’”

Once the truck arrives in the Panhandle, the supplies will be handed out to neighboring school districts.