ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS Local) — A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight says he felt “dehumanized” last week when he was forced to either sit in dog feces or miss his flight.

Matthew Meehan, who lives in South Florida, says he discovered dog waste all over his seat and the surrounding floor after he boarded his flight from Atlanta to Miami on November 1.

“It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it,” Meehan told WSB. “I was in the bathroom cleaning feces off of the back of my legs, off of my shoes. I was wearing loafers unfortunately, so the feces was all over my bare ankles.”

Meehan documented his experience on social media, posting graphic images and calling out specific media outlets and government agencies to take notice.

Meehan said he asked flight attendants for help cleaning up the mess, but they only provided two paper towels and a small bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin.

Meehan said he then tracked down a manager at the gate.

“She said to me, ‘Well, that’s not my problem.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry?’ She says, ‘Well, if the cleaning crew didn’t clean your seat, I don’t have any control over that,'” Meehan said.

Then he asked if he could get the cleaning crew on board.

“She said, ‘We’re only a couple of minutes away so you can either sit in your seat or you can not go home,’ and those were my options,” Meehan said.

Meehan told Yahoo Lifestyle he had to be somewhere the next morning, so he took the two-hour flight even though it “still smelled horrific.”

Delta later apologized for the incident, saying it has “reached out to make it right, offering a refund and additional compensation.”

Meehan says the airline offered him 50,000 miles in compensation, but he’s not satisfied.

“I am waiting for Delta to give me the answers I’ve asked for and to make things right,” he said. “If they don’t, I will absolutely take [legal] action.