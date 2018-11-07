Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an early-morning homicide in Florida City.

Florida City police responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 1st Street and 9th Avenue at around 3 a.m., where they found a 23-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units treated the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim was not immediately identified by police, pending next-of-kin notification.

Florida City has turned over the homicide investigation to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

There is no word on who may have been responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.