MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massive snake was captured in South Florida earlier this week.

giant snake caught Homestead Man Captures Giant 17 Foot Python In Miami Dade

(Source: SFWMD)

The record-setting catch is moving the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program closer to another significant milestone.

Kyle Penniston, of Homestead, captured a 17-foot, 5-inch female Burmese python while hunting on SFWMD lands in Miami-Dade County late Monday night.

The giant snake weighed in at 120 pounds. It’s the third caught as part of the program that measured more than 17 feet.

With the record catch, SFWMD’s python hunters have now eliminated 1,859 of the invasive snakes on District lands, stretching a combined length of more than two miles and collectively weighing more than 11 tons

