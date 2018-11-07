Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – After a hard-fought race to be Governor, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum accepted defeat and urged his supporters not to give up.

Late Tuesday night, Gillum spoke to those at his election results watch party at Florida A&M University when he saw the numbers weren’t going his way.

“Earlier this evening I called Mr. Ron Desantis and congratulated him on what we expect will be him as the Governor of the great State of Florida,” said Gillum.

Gillum became emotional in conceding defeat.

“This was from the beginning an extremely difficult task,” Gillum said. “I sincerely regret I couldn’t bring it home for you. We love you. We love you.”

The faces of his supporters told their story. They too were disappointed that the votes just weren’t there, but some feel a bit hopeful.

“I think even in conceding that this is such a close race that DeSantis has to hear that this is a state divided and that our voices still need to be heard,” said Chris Lucas.

Gillum urged his supporters not to give up.

“We still have to be willing to show up every single day and demand our seat at the table. We got to be willing, inside elections and outside of elections, that our voices still matter. That we still have relevance,” he said.

Gillum vowed to his supporters that even though he lost this race for governor he has no plans to step away from fighting for the things that he believes in.