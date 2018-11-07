WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The former police officer accused of punching a Fort Lauderdale valet in a fight over a parking fee was in court on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows John Kiernan sucker punching Rodolfo Rodriguez outside the Ocean Sky Hotel and Result last year.

In the court appearance, Rodriguez said he did nothing to provoke the attack.

He says things turned violent when Kiernan wouldn’t pay an $18 parking fee.

But Kiernan told the judge and jury he felt threatened and acted in self-defense.

Kiernan is charged with misdemeanor battery.

A jury decision is expected soon.

 

