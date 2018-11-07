Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was an election night victory for David Beckham and his plans for the Miami Freedom Project.

Miami voters said ‘yes’ to allow the city to move forward with negotiating a deal with Beckham’s group to build a Major League Soccer stadium complex on a city-owned golf course.

“Thank you, Miami. As we move forward we’re gonna make our dream a reality. We will share our vision with you and continue to do so. We will build this team together. This is a fans’ team, this is your team. But listen, thank you from all of the owners and all of the team at Inter Miami. Thank you, we will make you proud,” managing owner Jorge Mas in a Twitter message.

With Beckham at his side, a jubilant Mas led a raucous soccer celebration at a watch party.

“Thank you for giving us the green light to move forward. We will produce a winning championship team for our city,” said Mas.

“It’s not just about the soccer stadium, it’s about what we want to create, a green space, we want to create football fields for kids, we want to create park space, we want to create entertainment,” said Beckham.

The Inter Miami CF group wants a lengthy lease and a no-bid deal, paying the city a minimum of $3.6 million a year for a long as 99 years.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was thrilled that voters were not jaded by the Marlins stadium deal.

“By creating a deal that is opposite of the Marlins deal they have to pay rent, they have to pay taxes, there’s no subsidy and, of course, voters are the ones who have the ultimate decision which did not happen in the Marlins deal,” said Suarez.

But it’s not a done deal yet. The deal will require four out of five votes from city commissioners and those votes were far from assured.

The Miami Freedom Park proposal already faced a lawsuit that was dismissed by a Florida judge, as some residents are not happy about potentially losing the land, which is currently occupied by Melreese Country Club.

Inter Miami CF plans to take the field for its inaugural match in two years.